Srikanth Padmanabhan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) Director Srikanth Padmanabhan bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.5 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $779,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 72,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

