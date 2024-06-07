Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 951.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.19).

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.66) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,050 ($13.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.39), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($339,307.62). 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 744.40 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.04. The stock has a market cap of £18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

