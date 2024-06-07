Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,044,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.