Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.27% of Stellantis worth $197,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stellantis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.0 %

STLA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $12,044,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

