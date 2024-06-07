Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

