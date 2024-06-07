StockNews.com Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Strong-Buy

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $235,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

