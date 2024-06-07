StockNews.com Upgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to “Sell”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.