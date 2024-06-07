StockNews.com Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to “Strong-Buy”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,380,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,839,475.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,000. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

