Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 9.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.73. 2,623,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,779,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.