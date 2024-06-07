SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $2.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.56.

SunPower Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunPower by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

