T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.06

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 11153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

