Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of TEO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
