Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of TEO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

