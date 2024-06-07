Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

