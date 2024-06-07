TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.62%.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

