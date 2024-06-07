TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.47. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

TeraGo Company Profile

In related news, Director Daniel Vucinic acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

