TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.47. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
TeraGo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
