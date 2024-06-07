Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

