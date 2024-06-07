Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Trading Up 14.6%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.89. 1,218,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 642,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 36.55% of Tevogen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

