Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $63.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

TCBI opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

