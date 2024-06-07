The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.18. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.