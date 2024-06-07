The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.18. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
