The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,980 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biogen were worth $34,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $231.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.39. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

