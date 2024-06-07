The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE O opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

