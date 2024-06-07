The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 64,515 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $35,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

