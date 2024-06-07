The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of Middleby worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Middleby by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Middleby by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

