The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,451,440 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.62% of Mosaic worth $72,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

