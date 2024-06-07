THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $97.52 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

