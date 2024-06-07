THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

