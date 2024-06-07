Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Set at C$0.85 by National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.85 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders have sold 158,115 shares of company stock valued at $107,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

