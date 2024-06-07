Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 41,269 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.