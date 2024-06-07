Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 503 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,621.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,571.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,604.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

