Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

