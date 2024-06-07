Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

