Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,417 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,617,000 after buying an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,291,000 after buying an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,438.03 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

