Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,934,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.