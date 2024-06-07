Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 672.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $257.08 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,433 shares of company stock valued at $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

