Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 369.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centene alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after purchasing an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.