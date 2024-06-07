Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

