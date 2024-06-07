Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.44 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

