Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 19,434 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 180.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.77.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.