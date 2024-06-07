Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 23,015 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 713.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.