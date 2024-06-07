Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 36,740 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after buying an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.44 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

