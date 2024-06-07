Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 80,878 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

