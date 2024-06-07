Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $958,253,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

