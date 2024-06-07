Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,352 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 6.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ASML by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ASML by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $1,052.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $938.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

