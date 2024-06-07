Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $269.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.