Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.82% of Transocean worth $247,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

