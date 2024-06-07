Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $770.90

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.90 ($9.88) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($11.01). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 852.50 ($10.92), with a volume of 391,542 shares changing hands.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 767.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 770.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,736.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

