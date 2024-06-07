Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Shares Up 0.9%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 329,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 292,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tritax Eurobox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

