TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 9,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

