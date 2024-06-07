Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

