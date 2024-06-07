TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Up 2.9%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.53. 28,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 93,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $635.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

